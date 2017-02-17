Giants' Cueto still in Dominican Repu...

Giants' Cueto still in Dominican Republic with ailing father

15 hrs ago

" Johnny Cueto remains in his native Dominican Republic helping his ailing father a week after pitchers and catchers reported to spring training. The Giants plan to reach out to him to see how he is doing and whether he thinks he will pitch for his country in the World Baseball Classic.

