Versatile infielder Aaron Hill has agreed to a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants and would get a $2 million, one-year deal if he is added to the 40-man roster Giants add infielder Aaron Hill on minor league contract Versatile infielder Aaron Hill has agreed to a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants and would get a $2 million, one-year deal if he is added to the 40-man roster Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lruJZ5 SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Versatile infielder Aaron Hill has agreed to a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants and would get a $2 million, one-year deal if he is added to the 40-man roster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.