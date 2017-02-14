Giants add experienced option to bullpen, sign David Hernandez
The Giants added a seasoned arm to a bullpen competition light on experience, signing former Diamondbacks and Phillies right-hander David Hernandez to a minor league contract. Hernandez passed a physical just in time to finalize the deal and participate in the club's first workout for pitchers and catchers in Tuesday.
