Fresno Grizzlies 2017 promos include taco twinbill; tributes to Harambe, Giants legends

Fresno Grizzlies themed jersey nights include homages to '90s-era hip-hop duo Kris Kross and the Sg.t. Pepper's era of the Beatles. Taco Truck Throwdown 7's expansion to a two-day event and a 20th anniversary series of bobbleheads that will feature Buster Posey, Tim Lincecum and Madison Bumgarner are among the 2017 promotional dates announced Tuesday by the Fresno Grizzlies.

