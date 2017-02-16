Former Giants Cody Ross and Ellis Bur...

Former Giants Cody Ross and Ellis Burks to return as instructors

Now is the time to get really excited about the smallest of baseball details. Spring is in the air, pitchers and catchers have reported, and Baseball Things are happening! So let's shore up some of that enthusiasm to welcome back former Giants outfielders Cody Ross and Ellis Burks! The pair will be joining the team in Scottsdale as spring training instructors.

