Every student at Radium Springs Eleme...

Every student at Radium Springs Elementary School received a backpack.

It started off with an assembly line, employees at SB&T bank stuffed nearly 600 backpacks for students at Radium Springs Elementary School one by one. "We have stuffed the book bags with hygiene kits, school supply kits and a teddy bear which is a sign of comfort," said SB&T Chief Executive officer Pam Simmons.

