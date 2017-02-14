Evans on Williamson and Parker: a I d...

Evans on Williamson and Parker: a I dona t know that I want both of them to be on this cluba

It turns out the San Francisco Giants' plan all along has not been to platoon Jarrett Parker and Mac Williamson together in left field. GM Bobby Evans made it loud and clear to Garry and Larry on Tuesday from Scottsdale: We want one of these guys to step up and own left field.

