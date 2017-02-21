Eduardo Nunez set for regular role at third for Giants

Nunez achieved career highs with 141 games played, 553 at-bats, 159 hits, 16 home runs, 40 stolen bases and 67 RBIs. After five years in predominantly a utility role off the bench, Nunez got regular time in Minnesota at both third base and shortstop and was named an All-Star for the first time.

