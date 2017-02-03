Dusty Baker's son paving own path to ...

Dusty Baker's son paving own path to pro ball

Most baseball fans remember Darren Baker in one enduring image from the 2002 World Series -- a 3-year-old bat boy trotting to home plate, only to be scooped up by a quick-thinking J.T. Snow and whisked out of harm's way. If Darren -- the son of Nationals manager Dusty Baker -- has anything to say about it, he still has a larger legacy to weave on the baseball field.

Chicago, IL

