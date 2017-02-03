Dusty Baker's son paving own path to pro ball

Most baseball fans remember Darren Baker in one enduring image from the 2002 World Series -- a 3-year-old bat boy trotting to home plate, only to be scooped up by a quick-thinking J.T. Snow and whisked out of harm's way. If Darren -- the son of Nationals manager Dusty Baker -- has anything to say about it, he still has a larger legacy to weave on the baseball field.

