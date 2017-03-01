Dodgers, Giants renew rivalry on MLB.TV
It's the first day of March, and baseball's spring season is in full swing with 16 games scheduled today in the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues. Action begins this afternoon in Florida, where the Astros will play their first game as the home team in their new Spring Training complex, and it continues through the evening with an intriguing rivalry matchup between the Dodgers and Giants in Arizona, which could see Sergio Romo possibly take the mound for Los Angeles against his former club.
