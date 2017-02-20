Dodgers agree to terms with former Giants reliever Sergio Romo
Sergio Romo has spent the entirety of his nine-year career with the San Francisco Giants. The Dodgers have agreed to terms on a one-year, $3-million contract with veteran reliever Sergio Romo , according to people familiar with the situation, who requested anonymity because Romo must pass his physical before the deal becomes official.
