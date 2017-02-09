CPT127387377.jpg
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman celebrates after hitting a two run home run off San Francisco Giants' Madison Bumgarner in the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco on Aug. 28, 2016. Sluggers Freddie Freeman and Justin Morneau headline the Canadian roster for the 2017 edition of the World Baseball Classic.Freeman hit 34 homers and drove in 91 runs for the Atlanta Braves last season.
