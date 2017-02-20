Consistent Melancon planning to lock down games
Melancon signed a four-year, $62-million contract in December to become San Francisco's closer, a role that the club couldn't fill adequately last season. The Giants believe that the stability Melancon provides will help manager Bruce Bochy and pitching coach Dave Righetti define roles for the relievers who precede him.
