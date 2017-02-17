Buster Posey eager for fresh start, to raise power numbers
Buster Posey leans on the back of the batting cage under Arizona's blue skies, one leg crossed over the other as he watches his teammates take their cuts while awaiting his own turn. The star catcher chats up athletic trainer Dave Groeschner and talks hitting with manager Bruce Bochy .
