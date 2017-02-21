Bumgarner's start ends with Giants walk-off

Chris Marrero blasted a three-run, walk-off homer as the Giants rallied past the Reds, 6-4, in Friday's Cactus League opener at Scottsdale Stadium. Marrero, who finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs after replacing first baseman Brandon Belt in the fifth, followed Orlando Calixte 's walk and Christian Arroyo 's single off Reds right-hander Kevin Shackelford .

