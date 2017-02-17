Brian Sabean sees next wave of Giants home-grown talent coming soon
Giants executive vice president of baseball operations Brian Sabean joined the Murph and Mac Show Friday morning, and discussed a myriad of topics as the Giants close their first week of spring training. Sabean was asked about the Giants farm system, specifically the challenges faced when it comes to producing home grown talent without high draft picks.
