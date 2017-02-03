Asdrubal Cabrera says knee 'feels great' as he prepares for WBC

He was one of the many walking wounded in Terry Collins' lineup last year, and a strained patellar tendon in his left knee eventually sent switch-hitting infielder Asdrubal Cabrera to the 15-day disabled list in August, another gut punch to Mets fans in a season's worth of them. Cabrera returned to the club in the stretch run and even started in the National League Wild Card game against the Giants at Citi Field, socking one of only four hits off San Francisco ace Madison Bumgarner in the 3-0 Mets loss.

