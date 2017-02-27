A's Spring Dominion over the Giants C...

A's Spring Dominion over the Giants Continues

20 hrs ago

In what is undoubtably a preview of October, the A's won the first game of their spring stint with a late inning victory over the Giants. An eighth inning rally put the green and gold over the top as Adam Rosales worked a bases loaded walk to give the A's a 5-4 lead and the win, in what was an overall team-wide effort against their longtime rivals.

