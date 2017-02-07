Ambulance leaves Fresno neighborhood where unresponsive baby was found

Ambulance leaves Fresno neighborhood ...

Matt Williams, the former San Francisco Giants star third baseman, served as keynote speaker to the Fresno Grizzlies' Hot Stove Gala on Wednesday. Other special guests were: Houston Astros pitcher Joe Musgrove, San Francisco Giants bullpen coach Mark Gardner and Grizzlies pitcher Tyson Perez, a Hanford native.

