(AA)Richmond Flying Squirrels Roster prediction & Minors Talk
RHP: Martinez, Moronta, Black, Alvarado, Ramirez, Dominguez, Bryan Morris, Rogers, David Hernandez, Jose Flores, Mizenko, Raul Rivero, Pat Young, Anthony Usui, Soptic, Morel, Knight, Gardeck,Cyr, Roberto Gomez. Write down any name that you think will be in AA even if he's not on the list.
