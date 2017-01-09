What will the X-Factors be for the San Francisco Giants in 2017?

Opening Day is steadily approaching, although not nearly quick enough for my taste, but it's the time of year when I want to gather all of my thoughts about the off-season and talk about the smaller details that will bring teams wins and not just the big things that will need to happen. The San Francisco Giants have a lot of smaller details and smaller roles that will need to be "on fleek".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.