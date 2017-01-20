Washington Nationals Non Roster Playe...

Washington Nationals Non Roster Player Profile: Grant Green

Yesterday, the Washington Nationals signed Grant Green to a minor league deal with a spring training invite. Can Green be a spring training surprise? The Washington Nationals invited another player to spring training yesterday as we are now 17 days away from pitchers and catchers reporting.

