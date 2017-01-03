UPDATED: Historically inept Giants manage just two hits, lose 6-0 at Coors Field
At some point, as you watch the Giants lineup roll over 89 mph fastballs and play dead, it strikes you: Not even a change of scenery to Coors Field could enliven Bruce Bochy s glacial gang on Monday, and when you add a starting pitcher who issues frivolous walks in this ballpark ... well, let s just hope no Giants fans delayed firing up the Labor Day barbecue because they watched the entirety of a 6-0 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Matt Moore gave up a grand slam to Carlos Gonzalez in the third inning, which made the game a lead-pipe cinch for the Rockies given the Giants offensive ineptitude.
