Two Giants crack list of Top 100 Prospects

Infielder Christian Arroyo and left-handed pitcher Tyler Beede were the only two members of the Giants organization to crack MLBPipeline.com's list of Top 100 prospects , announced Sunday. Beede, 23, a first-round pick in 2013, checked in at No.88 overall, while Arroyo, 21, a first-round pick in 2014, fell just one spot behind, ranked 89th.

