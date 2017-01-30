Two Giants crack list of Top 100 Prospects

Two Giants crack list of Top 100 Pros...

12 hrs ago Read more: KNBR-AM San Francisco

Infielder Christian Arroyo and left-handed pitcher Tyler Beede were the only two members of the Giants organization to crack MLBPipeline.com's list of Top 100 prospects , announced Sunday. Beede, 23, a first-round pick in 2013, checked in at No.88 overall, while Arroyo, 21, a first-round pick in 2014, fell just one spot behind, ranked 89th.

