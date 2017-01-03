The Giants are interested in bat-flip...

The Giants are interested in bat-flipping KBO product Jae-gyun Hwang

Hwang, who held a showcase for roughly 20 MLB teams back in November, is 29 and has a pretty decent line of .285/.349/.433 over 10 seasons in the Korea Baseball Organization. He slugged 26 homers over 118 games last year with the Lotte Giants.

Chicago, IL

