San Francisco Giants: Tyler Beede is a Dope Rapper & MLB.com's 88th Ranked Prospect
San Francisco Giants 2014 first round draft pick, Tyler Beede, was ranked 88th in the recent MLB.com's Top 100 Prospect List of 2017. While many in the baseball world know that Beede is one of the top prospects in the game, many do not know that Beede is also a rapper.
