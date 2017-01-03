San Francisco Giants' Top Free-Agent, Trade Targets Post-New Year
Signing All-Star closer Mark Melancon to a four-year, $62 million deal was a necessary move for the San Francisco Giants , but it was one that has seemingly limited the team's ability to improve the roster elsewhere. That's understandable for a team with one of the game's highest payrolls, but if the Giants are going to put an end to Los Angeles' run of four consecutive National League West crowns, they're going to have to plug holes in left field and at third base.
