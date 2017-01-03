San Francisco Giants Showing Interest in Jae-gyun Hwang
According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network via Twitter, the San Francisco Giants are "showing continued interest" in 29-year-old infielder Jae-gyun Hwang of the Korean Baseball Organization. The San Francisco Giants would likely limit Jae-gyun Hwang to the bench seeing that Eduardo Nunez already occupies the hot corner and the team's No.
