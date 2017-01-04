San Francisco Giants Riding the Pine:...

San Francisco Giants Riding the Pine: Ramiro Pena

Ramiro Pena has an opportunity to find a home as a backup infielder for the San Francisco Giants, and after re-upping with the team on another minor-league contract this past December, the utility man will have another crack at establishing a role with the big league club. Before signing with the San Francisco Giants last offseason, Ramiro Pena was both a career journeyman and minor leaguer rolled into one.

