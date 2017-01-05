San Francisco Giants Riding the Pine:...

San Francisco Giants Riding the Pine: Kyle Blanks

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Frisco Fastball

Kyle Blanks was destined for stardom after bursting onto the major league stage at only 22 years of age, but an inability to stay on the field has continually derailed the promising slugger's pursuit of success. Nearly a decade after his debut, Blanks has an opportunity to rebound from a series of injuries and revive a major-league career on life support with the San Francisco Giants.

