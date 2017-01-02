San Francisco Giants Riding the Pine:...

San Francisco Giants Riding the Pine: Gorkys Hernandez

With the depth of the San Francisco Giants expected to spread thin due to the loss of Gregor Blanco and Angel Pagan and the team's lack of a big-name free agent signing, the 2017 season presents a golden opportunity for Gorkys Hernandez to see consistent playing time at the big league level. Before signing a minor-league contract with the San Francisco Giants last offseason, Gorkys Hernandez transitioned from a top outfield prospect to bouncing around the farm systems of various organizations, unable to earn consistent playing time as a starter at the major league level.

