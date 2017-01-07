San Francisco Giants Riding the Pine: Christian Arroyo
The San Francisco Giants pride themselves on building their core from scratch, and Christian Arroyo projects to be the final piece of their homegrown infield, but with Eduardo Nunez currently occupying third base, the first-round pick's plans for 2017 remains uncertain. With the 25th overall pick in the 2013 First-Year Player Draft, the San Francisco Giants shocked an overwhelming majority of draft experts by selecting Christian Arroyo straight out of high school.
