San Francisco Giants Riding the Pine: Austin Slater
For all the talk of whether the San Francisco Giants will start Mac Williamson or Jarrett Parker , another homegrown outfielder in Austin Slater has quietly begun to creep into the conversation. He has yet to reach the majors, but after jumping from San Jose to Sacramento in two impressive seasons, Slater may continue to draw intrigue down in Scottsdale.
