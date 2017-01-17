San Francisco Giants: President Obama Pardons Willie McCovey
The 79-year-old San Francisco Giants legend was one of 64 people who received pardons from the 44th President of the United States. McCovey and fellow Hall of Famer Duke Snider pleaded guilty to tax fraud in July of 1995 for not reporting income earned from signing autographs and paid appearances .
