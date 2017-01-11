San Francisco Giants and Conor Gillas...

San Francisco Giants and Conor Gillaspie Agree to New Contract

The San Francisco Giants and infielder Conor Gillaspie have agreed to a one year contract, according to Jon Heyman of Fan Rag Sports. Gillaspie, the former first round pick of the Giants, came back to San Francisco in 2016 as a utility player.

