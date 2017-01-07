San Francisco Giants: A Healthy Hunter Pence Will be a Difference Maker in 2017
After a couple of injury plagued seasons, 2017 will be an important year for Hunter Pence . How much he's able to produce could determine the San Francisco Giants season.
