San Francisco Giants: 2017 Lineup Preview
I'm about 63% positive that the San Francisco Giants won't make any other big moves before the season starts, I only say 63% because the last time I posted a lineup preview, the team made 2 moves in 2 hours and shook everything up. Here's a look at what I think the Giants lineup will be come opening day on April 2nd against the Arizona Diamondbacks: The biggest change I can see happening for the lineup is if Joe Panik reverts back to his 2015 self.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue...
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC