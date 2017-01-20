Report: San Francisco Giants "Aggressively Pursuing" a Left Handed Relief Pitcher
The San Francisco Giants are reportedly pursuing a left handed relief pitcher, according to Buster Olney of ESPN. There are a few options still available on the free agent market, according to MLB Trade Rumors.
