New Year's Resolutions for the Giants

There's nothing wrong with New Year's resolutions. As an idea for a post on a sports blog, it is perhaps far too cliche, but in the grand scheme of things, starting out the year with an intention or group of intentions -- goals, if you will -- is a perfectly cromulent use of your time and a nice way to refocus your brain after all the presents, eggs nog, and stormy weather.

Start the conversation, or Read more at McCovey Chronicles.