Inbox: Is Gorkys the Giants' 4th outf...

Inbox: Is Gorkys the Giants' 4th outfielder?

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: San Francisco Giants

Who is the backup in center field when Denard Span needs a day off? It seems to me that not only is left field a question mark but so is the fourth outfield spot. I hope that the current guys on the roster are up to the task, but other than Gorkys Hernandez , none of them have center field experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Giants.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Giants Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... Aug '16 Shay 1
MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15) May '15 Liam 1
News San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
News Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14) Dec '14 shuttip 2
See all San Francisco Giants Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,017 • Total comments across all topics: 277,935,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC