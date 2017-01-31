How evenly matched are the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers?
This article might seem a little short-sighted when we're in July, but realistically the Los Angeles Dodgers are the biggest obstacle in the NL West for the San Francisco Giants. Sure, the Colorado Rockies made significant additions in the form of Ian Desmond and Greg Holland , but I'm skeptical of them being a threat after a 75-87 season last year and a broken starting rotation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue...
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC