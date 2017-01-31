How evenly matched are the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers?

This article might seem a little short-sighted when we're in July, but realistically the Los Angeles Dodgers are the biggest obstacle in the NL West for the San Francisco Giants. Sure, the Colorado Rockies made significant additions in the form of Ian Desmond and Greg Holland , but I'm skeptical of them being a threat after a 75-87 season last year and a broken starting rotation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.