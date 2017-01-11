Happy Birthday to San Francisco Giants Legend Willie McCovey
It is important to take some time to wish San Francisco Giants Hall of Famer Willie McCovey a happy birthday, even if we are a day late. McCovey turned 79 yesterday and his place in Giants history is literally set in stone.
