Third baseman Conor Gillaspie and the San Francisco Giants agreed to a $1.4 million, one-year contract, a raise from his $1 million salary last year Gillaspie, Giants agree to $1.4 million, 1-year contract Third baseman Conor Gillaspie and the San Francisco Giants agreed to a $1.4 million, one-year contract, a raise from his $1 million salary last year Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jxAgZQ SAN FRANCISCO - Third baseman Conor Gillaspie and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a $1.4 million, one-year contract, a raise from his $1 million salary last year. Gillaspie was a surprise to earn a roster spot out of spring training last season as he began a second stint with San Francisco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.