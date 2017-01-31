Giants' Posey remembers Navy SEAL killed overseas

San Francisco Giants star catcher Buster Posey posted a heartfelt statement on social media in remembrance of a SEAL Team 6 member who was killed during a raid on al Qaeda militants in Yemen, according to the Department of Defense. Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens, 36, of Peoria, Illinois was killed Sunday when his aircraft, an MV-22 Osprey, experienced what Pentagon officials described as a "hard landing," NBC News reported.

