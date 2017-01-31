Giants' Posey remembers Navy SEAL killed overseas
San Francisco Giants star catcher Buster Posey posted a heartfelt statement on social media in remembrance of a SEAL Team 6 member who was killed during a raid on al Qaeda militants in Yemen, according to the Department of Defense. Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens, 36, of Peoria, Illinois was killed Sunday when his aircraft, an MV-22 Osprey, experienced what Pentagon officials described as a "hard landing," NBC News reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue...
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC