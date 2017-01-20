Giants ink Hwang to Minor League deal
The Giants have agreed to a deal with Korean free-agent third baseman Jae-gyun Hwang on a Minor League contract with an invitation to big league Spring Training, general manager Bobby Evans officially confirmed Tuesday. Hwang, 29, is coming off his best professional season, recording a slash line of .330/.391/.558 with 26 home runs and 104 RBIs in 118 games last year with the Lotte Giants of the Korea Baseball Organization.
