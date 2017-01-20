Giants ink Hwang to Minor League deal

The Giants have agreed to a deal with Korean free-agent third baseman Jae-gyun Hwang on a Minor League contract with an invitation to big league Spring Training, general manager Bobby Evans officially confirmed Tuesday. Hwang, 29, is coming off his best professional season, recording a slash line of .330/.391/.558 with 26 home runs and 104 RBIs in 118 games last year with the Lotte Giants of the Korea Baseball Organization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Giants.