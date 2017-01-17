Giants' farm system ranked 20th by Ke...

Giants' farm system ranked 20th by Keith Law, ESPN

The Giants haven't had a top farm system since the days of wee Buster Posey and teenaged Madison Bumgarner, and that won't change for 2017 according to Keith Law. According to ESPN's prospect expert, the Giants' farm ranks 20th out of 30 teams .

Chicago, IL

