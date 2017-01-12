Giants, Conor Gillaspie settle for $1.4 million
It was just yesterday that I looked at the Giants' bench possibilities , and while it sure seemed like Conor Gillaspie had a spot waiting for him, it was tough to guarantee it. We have our guarantee that he'll start the season on the bench, at least.
Start the conversation, or Read more at McCovey Chronicles.
