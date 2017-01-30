George Kontos says conversation with ...

George Kontos says conversation with high school coach changed his life

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KNBR-AM San Francisco

San Francisco Giants reliever George Kontos was nominated as the team's representative for the 2016 Coaching Corps Game Changer Awards, which honors coaches that had an impact on the lives of professional Bay Area athletes and coaches. Kontos nominated his Niles West High School freshman baseball coach Chris Schwarz for the award, and both joined Ted Ramey in studio on Friday to discuss the impact they had on each other.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNBR-AM San Francisco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Giants Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... Aug '16 Shay 1
MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15) May '15 Liam 1
News San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
News Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14) Dec '14 shuttip 2
See all San Francisco Giants Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,674 • Total comments across all topics: 278,449,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC