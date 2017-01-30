George Kontos says conversation with high school coach changed his life

San Francisco Giants reliever George Kontos was nominated as the team's representative for the 2016 Coaching Corps Game Changer Awards, which honors coaches that had an impact on the lives of professional Bay Area athletes and coaches. Kontos nominated his Niles West High School freshman baseball coach Chris Schwarz for the award, and both joined Ted Ramey in studio on Friday to discuss the impact they had on each other.

