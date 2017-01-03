Former Giants shortstop Spencer dead at 88
Daryl Spencer, who hit the first home run in San Francisco Giants history, died Monday, according to a report in the Wichita Eagle. He was 88. Playing shortstop and batting sixth, Spencer went deep against Los Angeles right-hander Don Drysdale with one out in the fourth inning at Seals Stadium in the inaugural Major League game on the West Coast.
