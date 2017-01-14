Evaluating the San Francisco Giants bullpen
When San Francisco Giants fans hear the word "bullpen," painful memories resurface of the 2016 relievers dropping game after game, ultimately destroying an 8-game lead in the NL West, forcing the Giants to earn a playoff berth with a wild card win, and ending their brief title run early in the NLDS. San Francisco was quick to fix the problematic situation at closer, replacing Santiago Casilla with former Pittsburg Pirates closer Mark Melancon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue...
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC